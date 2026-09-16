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Jesse Appell, an American comedian in China, shares his 'cross-cultural journey' in new memoir

WBUR
Published September 16, 2026 at 9:04 AM PDT
The cover of "This Was Funnier in China" by Jesse Appell. (Courtesy of Avid Reader Press)
Courtesy of Avid Reader Press
The cover of "This Was Funnier in China" by Jesse Appell. (Courtesy of Avid Reader Press)

Jesse Appell describes himself as an independent creative, entrepreneur and intercultural comedian based in Beijing using comedy to bridge cultural divides.

And apparently, it’s working. His own comic videos and appearances on Chinese TV have garnered more than 500 million views in China.

His new memoir, “This Was Funnier in China, An American Comedian’s Cross-Cultural Journey,” details it all.

Appell first joined Here & Now in 2020, when he returned to Massachusetts and organized a fundraiser to support COVID-19 relief efforts there. Now, he talks with host Robin Young about the book and life since COVID-19.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR