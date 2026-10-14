© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain West News Bureau logo.
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNR Public Radio is a partner of the Mountain West News Bureau, a regional newsroom exploring the issues that define our region – from land and water to urban growth to culture and heritage. The bureau is a partnership with NPR and public media stations that serve Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

A new platform to celebrate Indigenous hunters

Boise State Public Radio News | By Daniel Spaulding
Published October 14, 2026 at 9:55 AM PDT
Kalela and Sonny Reuben founded Indian Country Hunts, a platform to celebrate tribal hunters
Courtesy of Kalela Reuben
Kalela and Sonny Reuben founded Indian Country Hunts, a platform to celebrate tribal hunters

For many Indigenous communities, hunting is a key part of culture and subsistence. But tribal hunting rights are often misunderstood or not respected. That's why Kalela Reuben, who is Nimiipuu, founded Indian Country Hunts, a platform to share stories from tribal hunters. Our Living Lands producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Reuben about the project.

“It's really rewarding and I'm hoping that we can create something, continue to create a space where tribal hunters can, you know, say, ‘hey, I went out and exercised my treaty rights. This is what I got,’” Reuben said.
Tags
MWNB
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
See stories by Daniel Spaulding