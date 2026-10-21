An Indigenous climb up Mount Tahoma

Jessie Sears is Karuk and a documentary film producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting. In June, Sears joined an Indigenous journey up Mount Tahoma, also known as Mount Rainier, which is the tallest mountain in the Cascades. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Sears about the project .

“We don't need to conquer nature,” Sears said. “We don't need to conquer a summit. We really just need to get out outside and connect with it in a different way. I really hope audiences take that from the story.”