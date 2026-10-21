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Rural farmers are suing USDA over rollback of popular solar power program

WBUR
Published October 21, 2026 at 8:56 AM PDT

Farmers in Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois are suing the U.S. Department of Agriculture over rollbacks to a popular renewable energy program.

The administration calls it a waste of taxpayer dollars, while farmers view it as a critical way to manage energy costs.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshman speaks with Frida Garza, a reporter with the nonprofit environmental newsroom, Grist.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR