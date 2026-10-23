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Newly released footage shows fatal shooting of 1-year-old in Mississippi

WBUR
Published October 23, 2026 at 9:04 AM PDT

Newly released video footage from a confrontation in a Mississippi Walmart parking lot shows a police officer firing into a moving vehicle, killing 1-year-old Kohen Wiley.

The incident happened in June, as officers were pursuing women accused of shoplifting diapers and baby clothes.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks to Mississippi Today reporter Mukta Joshi about what the video footage reveals and what experts are saying about the tragic encounter.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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