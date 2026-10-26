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What's behind DOJ's election lawsuit against Alaska?

WBUR
Published October 26, 2026 at 9:01 AM PDT

Before Election Day, the Trump administration filed a lawsuit challenging the certification of Alaska’s Senate election, only if the Republican incumbent loses. The move is unprecedented, according to election experts.

Here & Now‘s Claudia Grisales speaks with Rick Hasen, director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR