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Anthropic is preparing to go public. A look at the company's plan

NPR | By Steve Inskeep,
Casey Newton
Published October 28, 2026 at 1:45 AM PDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Machine Gods host Casey Newton about the reaction to Anthropic's preparations to become a publicly traded company.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition and Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Casey Newton
Casey Newton is the co-host of Machine Gods, a video-first show about AI from NPR, which he hosts with Kevin Roose. Prior, Newton and Roose created and hosted Hard Fork at The New York Times, which Time named one of the 100 best podcasts of all time.