Anthropic is preparing to go public. A look at the company's plan

Our fall fund drive is happening now, and listeners like you power KUNR’s local news coverage, internship opportunities, and programming! Plus, your donation will be doubled, thanks to a generous match from David Fenimore, the Tim McFarren and Sandra Koch Charitable Trust, and other KUNR supporters. 🩵
Casey Newton is the co-host of Machine Gods, a video-first show about AI from NPR, which he hosts with Kevin Roose. Prior, Newton and Roose created and hosted Hard Fork at The New York Times, which Time named one of the 100 best podcasts of all time.