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CDC deputy director resigns as the agency faces mounting criticism

WBUR
Published October 28, 2026 at 9:03 AM PDT
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention building is seen April 1, 2025, in Atlanta. (Ben Gray/AP)
Ben Gray/AP
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention building is seen April 1, 2025, in Atlanta. (Ben Gray/AP)

Dr. Jennifer Shuford is resigning as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s deputy director and chief medical officer just four months after President Trump appointed her to help steady the agency. The resignation comes with the agency facing criticism on multiple fronts.

Dr. Demetre Daskalakis was the CDC’s top immunization official, until his resignation in 2025. He joins host Peter O’Dowd for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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