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BioWare co-founder on the game studio's closure and legacy

WBUR
Published October 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM PDT
Greg Zeschuk and Jeff Dobson attend the "Star Wars: The Old Republic" video game launch at Best Buy Union Square on December 19, 2011 in New York City. (Dario Cantatore/Getty Images)
Dario Cantatore/Getty Images
Greg Zeschuk and Jeff Dobson attend the "Star Wars: The Old Republic" video game launch at Best Buy Union Square on December 19, 2011 in New York City. (Dario Cantatore/Getty Images)

Video game fans are mourning BioWare, the legendary studio behind hit franchises like “Mass Effect,” “Dragon Age” and “Baldur’s Gate.”

BioWare staff had already dwindled after a string of commercial failures, leading parent company Electronic Arts to shutter the developer this month.

The closure also comes as EA cuts costs after it took on a $20-billion debt caused by a leveraged buyout from a group including Saudi Arabia and Jared Kushner’s investment company.

As eulogies for BioWare continue to circulate online, host Scott Tong discusses the company’s rise and fall with co-founder Greg Zeschuk.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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