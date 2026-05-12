© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alexa devices are currently experiencing technical difficulties with streaming KUNR. Our team is actively working on a solution.
For continued listening, stream KUNR right here on KUNR.org or click here to download the KUNR app.

Alpine Glow Kayak Tour

Alpine Glow Kayak Tour

Experience the alpen glow magic, where the summits of mountains appear to glow with a reddish or pinkish hue. Did you know this glow is caused by the way the sun's light interacts with the atmosphere and the surface of the mountains? And we’re in the best possible place, right on the water surrounded by mountains, to experience that phenomenon!
The Sierra State Parks Foundation is partnering with California State Parks to offer a unique after-hours kayak tour along the shore of Sugar Pine Point State Park in Lake Tahoe. The tour will take place between the highest-elevation operational lighthouse in the U.S. and the park’s southern boundary, overlooking Meeks Bay. State Park staff will provide insight into the region’s cultural and natural history under the radiance of alpenglow.
Your ticket helps support educational programs in our parks!
The cost of the tour is $55, which includes parking, the kayak rental, mandatory life jackets, safety training, and guided tour. No experience is necessary. Attendees should arrive at 6:30 p.m. at the restrooms on the Day Use parking lot (lakeside, not campground side of the park), and from there, we will walk together to the boat house to pick up rentals. The tour begins at 7:00 p.m. and lasts an hour and a half, plus. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Space is very limited, so book now!

Sugar Pine Point State Park
55
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sierra State Parks Foundation
info@sierrastateparks.org
www.sierrastateparks.org
Sugar Pine Point State Park
7595 Hwy 89
Tahoma, California 96142
info@sierrastateparks.org
https://sierrastateparks.org/event/big-bluegrass-benefit-concert/