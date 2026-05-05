Into the Time Horizon brings together a wide range of artistic perspectives that confront the impacts of the climate crisis. Join Assistant Curator Kolin L. Perry for an exploration of selected works from the exhibition, as he highlights how artists are engaging with and responding to environmental change across the globe.

Detail of Artwork: Kim Stringfellow, Abandoned Trailer, Bombay Beach, CA, 2000/printed 2009. Chromogenic print, 30 1/2 x 38 in. (77.5 x 96.5 cm). Nevada Museum of Art, the Altered Landscape, Carol Franc Buck Collection. 2010.02.01. Image courtesy of the artist.

https://www.nevadaart.org/event/artist-responses-to-a-changing-earth/