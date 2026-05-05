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Artist Responses to a Changing Earth

Artist Responses to a Changing Earth

Into the Time Horizon brings together a wide range of artistic perspectives that confront the impacts of the climate crisis. Join Assistant Curator Kolin L. Perry for an exploration of selected works from the exhibition, as he highlights how artists are engaging with and responding to environmental change across the globe.

Detail of Artwork: Kim Stringfellow, Abandoned Trailer, Bombay Beach, CA, 2000/printed 2009. Chromogenic print, 30 1/2 x 38 in. (77.5 x 96.5 cm). Nevada Museum of Art, the Altered Landscape, Carol Franc Buck Collection. 2010.02.01. Image courtesy of the artist.

https://www.nevadaart.org/event/artist-responses-to-a-changing-earth/

Nevada Museum of Art
Free-$15.00
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org
www.nevadaart.org

Artist Group Info

savannah.chappell@nevadaart.org
Nevada Museum of Art
Nevada Museum of Art
160 W Liberty St.
Reno, Nevada 89501
(775) 329-3333
https://www.nevadaart.org/