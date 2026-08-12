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Ashanti & Trey Songz

Ashanti & Trey Songz

Ashanti and Trey Songz take over the Reno Events Center on September 24.

Two of the genre’s most influential voices come together for a powerhouse co-headlining performance packed with chart-topping hits, smooth vocals, and nonstop throwback energy. From Ashanti’s signature early-2000s R&B anthems to Trey Songz’s unforgettable club and slow-jam favorites, this show delivers a full-spectrum soundtrack of hits that defined a generation.

Set in the heart of downtown Reno, the Reno Events Center provides the perfect backdrop for a high-energy concert experience—bringing fans up close to the music, the memories, and the moment.

Don’t miss your chance to see two R&B icons live in one night.

Reno Events Center
$59.75-117.53
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Visit Reno Tahoe
info@visitrenotahoe.com
https://www.visitrenotahoe.com/events/furever-home-bowl
Reno Events Center
400 University Way
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-335-8800