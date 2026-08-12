Ashanti & Trey Songz
Ashanti & Trey Songz
Ashanti and Trey Songz take over the Reno Events Center on September 24.
Two of the genre’s most influential voices come together for a powerhouse co-headlining performance packed with chart-topping hits, smooth vocals, and nonstop throwback energy. From Ashanti’s signature early-2000s R&B anthems to Trey Songz’s unforgettable club and slow-jam favorites, this show delivers a full-spectrum soundtrack of hits that defined a generation.
Set in the heart of downtown Reno, the Reno Events Center provides the perfect backdrop for a high-energy concert experience—bringing fans up close to the music, the memories, and the moment.
Don’t miss your chance to see two R&B icons live in one night.
Reno Events Center
$59.75-117.53
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Visit Reno Tahoe
info@visitrenotahoe.com
Reno Events Center
400 University WayReno, Nevada 89501
775-335-8800