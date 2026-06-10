Beethoven's Seventh Season Finale
Beethoven's Seventh Season Finale
Classical Tahoe's Season Finale. Eric Jacobsen, conductor; Ha Young Jung, double bassist. Music of Barber, Rota and Beethoven.
Classical Tahoe Ricardi Pavilion at University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe
$35-$200
07:00 PM - 10:16 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Classical Tahoe
Artist Group Info
info@classicaltahoe.org
Classical Tahoe Ricardi Pavilion at University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe
291 Country ClubIncline Village, Nevada 89451