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Beethoven's Seventh Season Finale

Beethoven's Seventh Season Finale

Classical Tahoe's Season Finale. Eric Jacobsen, conductor; Ha Young Jung, double bassist. Music of Barber, Rota and Beethoven.

Classical Tahoe Ricardi Pavilion at University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe
$35-$200
07:00 PM - 10:16 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Classical Tahoe
https://classicaltahoe.org/

Artist Group Info

info@classicaltahoe.org
Classical Tahoe
Classical Tahoe Ricardi Pavilion at University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe
291 Country Club
Incline Village, Nevada 89451