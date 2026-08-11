The Big Red Bag Business Holiday Gifting Showcase is bringing together many of the promotional products and apparel industry’s leading manufacturers alongside local businesses and nonprofit organizations to help Northern Nevada companies discover memorable business holiday gifts for clients and employees.

While many businesses don’t begin thinking about business holiday gifts until late fall, the planning process starts much earlier. The Big Red Bag event gives business owners, executives, office managers, HR professionals, and marketing teams an opportunity to explore hundreds of business holiday gift ideas and branded apparel options before the busy holiday ordering season begins.

In addition to products from many of the industry’s premier manufacturers, attendees will discover curated Nevada-made gifts from The Flag Store, handcrafted confections from Dorinda’s Chocolates, and opportunities to connect with several local nonprofit organizations. Guests will also have the opportunity to personalize a leather keepsake at the Leather Lab while exploring exhibits throughout the afternoon.

