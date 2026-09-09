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Book Release: False Prophet Author Afsheen Farhadi in Conversation with Jon Hickey

Book Release: False Prophet Author Afsheen Farhadi in Conversation with Jon Hickey

Join local author Afsheen Farhadi for a special reading of his first novel, False Prophet, and a conversation with fellow writer Jon Hickey. This literary evening explores themes of loss, identity, the intergenerational legacy of colonialism, and the age-old question – how much of yourself are you willing to lose in order to succeed?

https://www.nevadaart.org/event/book-release-afsheen-farhadi-in-conversation-with-jon-hickey/

Nevada Museum of Art
$10-$15
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org
www.nevadaart.org

Artist Group Info

valerie.primeau@nevadaart.org
Nevada Museum of Art
Nevada Museum of Art
160 W Liberty St.
Reno, Nevada 89501
(775) 329-3333
https://www.nevadaart.org/