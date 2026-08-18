Build Better Expo at Reno Public Market

Time & Location

Sep 30, 2026, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

The Build Better Expo is where founders discover the tools, resources, and support organizations that can help them build stronger companies.

Taking place during Reno Startup Week, this interactive expo brings together local entrepreneurial resources, business support organizations, and cutting-edge AI tools designed for startups and small businesses.

Whether you’re a founder looking for smarter ways to scale, automate, fund, or grow your business, the Build Better Expo is your opportunity to discover solutions, ask questions, and see tools in action.

The Expo is free for all Reno Startup Week attendees.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/community-events

