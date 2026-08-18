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Build Better Expo at Reno Public Market

Build Better Expo at Reno Public Market

Time & Location
Sep 30, 2026, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event
The Build Better Expo is where founders discover the tools, resources, and support organizations that can help them build stronger companies.

Taking place during Reno Startup Week, this interactive expo brings together local entrepreneurial resources, business support organizations, and cutting-edge AI tools designed for startups and small businesses.

Whether you’re a founder looking for smarter ways to scale, automate, fund, or grow your business, the Build Better Expo is your opportunity to discover solutions, ask questions, and see tools in action.

The Expo is free for all Reno Startup Week attendees.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/community-events

Reno Public Market
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
Reno Public Market
299 E Plumb Ln
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-993-3220
hello@renopublicmarket.com
renopublicmarket.com