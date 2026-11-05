An Original Brüka Theatre Production Boldly Going Where No Nutcracker Has Gone Before

BUTTCRACKER JOURNEY TO URANUS

A Ridiculous Parody of The Nutcracker

TICKETS ON SALE TO THE PUBLIC: MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2026

Directed by Mary Bennett | Choreography by Alexander Biber & Company

INFORMATION:

Venue: Brüka Theatre, 99 N. Virginia Street, Reno, NV

BÜTTCRACKER - JOURNEY TO URANUS

Run Dates: December 4, 5, 9(A), 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18, 19 @ 7:30 PM

SUN Matinees: December 6, 13, 20* @ 2 PM

TICKET PRICES

Senior/Student/Military $31 General Tickets $35 All Tickets $40 at the Door

(A) = Artist Night $22 All Tickets *Followed by a talk-back with the company

Buttcracker Journey To Uranus

Individual tickets for Buttcracker Journey To Uranus are on sale Monday 11/02/26. Season Ticket Holders may reserve NOW.

Reno, NV - The Büttcracker returns to Brüka as holiday celebrations ensue with this original parody of the classic Nutcracker and blasting off to new frontiers, featuring a local “Celebrity” guest each night. Opening Friday, December 4th and playing through Sunday, December 20, 2026. What began as a parody of The Nutcracker has evolved into a regional cult classic, offering a unique underbelly to the original ballet each year it is performed. Not for ballet purists or those with tight slippers. Recommended: 12 years and up. Get your tickets early!

THE STORY: For your holiday titillations, an all-original Büttcracker takes off into the retro Sci-Fi galaxy. The Robinson family gets lost in the space of this ridiculous and intriguing theme. Who is this notorious villain chasing them from planet to planet? Who will be crowned the royals of Uranus? Expect hilarity with a side of Bowie. Dress in your favorite retro sci-fi. Brükaisms abound in this 14th rendition, which is more of a Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride than a “tighten your toe shoes to the music” kind of experience.

Embodying this year’s theme, "SPIRIT,", Buttcracker, Journey To Uranus soars into the 34th season as an audience favorite, with some of your favorite players along for the ride. Spirit is emblazoned throughout this production with the timing, humor and community created in each performance. Alongside our mainstage productions, our Studio 44 space will foster this community spirit through workshops, our theatrical bookstore, and a vibrant conversational box office hub.

Season Ticket Specials are available for the holiday and for gift giving. Additionally, our Studio 44 space will host workshops, community opportunities, house our theatrical bookstore, and serve as a conversational box office hub.

TICKET INFORMATION

Artist Night Tickets must be purchased in advance to receive a discount on our regularly priced tickets. Opening Night ticket holders are invited to a post-show reception and an opportunity to meet the artists. Ticket prices reflect some of the additional costs. Season Tickets are available online @ https://brukatheatre.simpletix.com/ (Under - Memberships) or call the box office @ 775-323-3221 or email: boxofficebruka@gmail.com

RESERVATIONS are available in person through the Brüka Box Office (775) 323-3221, online at www.bruka.org or at our new Brüka Studio 44 located next door to Brüka on First Street at 44 W. First St. Our box office hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 5:15 PM - 7:00 PM. We are closed on most holidays. Our 2026/2027 Season Tickets are on sale beginning September 14, 2026. Individual tickets go on sale the Monday after the previous show closes. Check us out at www.bruka.org.

All Brüka mainstage evening shows begin at 7:30 PM. Matinees begin at 2:00 PM. Doors open 30 minutes before curtain time. There is NO late seating, and all ticket sales are final.

PARKING

We suggest convenient parking in the Court Street parking lot across from The Pioneer Theater and walking across the new Virginia Street Bridge to Brüka, FREE after 5:00 PM and all day Saturday and Sundays. We also validate parking at the Parking Gallery on First and Sierra Street.

LOCATION Brüka Theatre is located at 99 N. Virginia Street at the corner of First and Virginia Streets in downtown Reno next to the Virginia Street Bridge.

ABOUT BRÜKA THEATRE Spirit is the theme as Brüka Theatre celebrates its 34th season of live theatre in the heart of downtown Reno. Since its founding in 1992, Brüka has been recognized as an artistic leader for its innovative, raw, and authentic style, featuring exceptionally talented artists and an acclaimed Theatre for Children touring series. At its core, Brüka is committed to re-investigating classic plays and developing new works within its Artistic Collective—a group with members who have won numerous state and local awards, including TEN local best actor honors. Brüka, a non-equity, small, not-for-profit constituent of the national TCG, was named “Best Theatre Company” by Reno News and Review for twenty-one years. Join our community and sign up for our newsletter at www.bruka.org.