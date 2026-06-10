Classical Tahoe: Beethoven Sonatas with Gilles Vonsattel
Classical Tahoe: Beethoven Sonatas with Gilles Vonsattel
A new addition to the Festival, this intimate recital features acclaimed pianist Gilles Vonsattel performing Beethoven sonatas in a private Incline Village residence.
Classical Tahoe Private Residence
See below
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Classical Tahoe
Artist Group Info
info@classicaltahoe.org
Classical Tahoe Private Residence
291 Country Club DriveIncline Village, Nevada 89451
7752980245
info@classicaltahoe.org