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Classical Tahoe: Beethoven Sonatas with Gilles Vonsattel

Classical Tahoe: Beethoven Sonatas with Gilles Vonsattel

A new addition to the Festival, this intimate recital features acclaimed pianist Gilles Vonsattel performing Beethoven sonatas in a private Incline Village residence.

Classical Tahoe Private Residence
See below
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Classical Tahoe
https://classicaltahoe.org/

Artist Group Info

info@classicaltahoe.org
Classical Tahoe
Classical Tahoe Private Residence
291 Country Club Drive
Incline Village, Nevada 89451
7752980245
info@classicaltahoe.org
https://classicaltahoe.org/event/recital-beethoven-2026/