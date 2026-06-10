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Classical Tahoe: Chamber Connections

Classical Tahoe: Chamber Connections

A Side-by-Side Performance with UNR School of Music Students and Classical Tahoe Musicians at University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe

Mini Pavilion on the Great Lawn, University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe
Free with Reservation
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Classical Tahoe
https://classicaltahoe.org/

Artist Group Info

info@classicaltahoe.org
Classical Tahoe
Mini Pavilion on the Great Lawn, University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe
291 Country Club Drive
Incline Village, Nevada 89451
7752980245
info@classicaltahoe.org
https://classicaltahoe.org/event/chamber-connections-2026/