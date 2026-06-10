Classical Tahoe: Chamber Connections
Classical Tahoe: Chamber Connections
A Side-by-Side Performance with UNR School of Music Students and Classical Tahoe Musicians at University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe
Mini Pavilion on the Great Lawn, University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe
Free with Reservation
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Classical Tahoe
Artist Group Info
info@classicaltahoe.org
Mini Pavilion on the Great Lawn, University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe
291 Country Club DriveIncline Village, Nevada 89451
7752980245
info@classicaltahoe.org