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Classical Tahoe: Passion and Spirit

Classical Tahoe: Passion and Spirit

An evening of operatic favorites by Puccini, Verdi, Leoncavallo and Florence Price, with critically acclaimed tenor Russell Thomas. Daniel Stewart, conductor.

Classical Tahoe Ricardi Pavilion at University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe
$35-$200
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Classical Tahoe
https://classicaltahoe.org/

Artist Group Info

info@classicaltahoe.org
Classical Tahoe
Classical Tahoe Ricardi Pavilion at University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe
291 Country Club
Incline Village, Nevada 89451