Classical Tahoe: Passion and Spirit
Classical Tahoe: Passion and Spirit
An evening of operatic favorites by Puccini, Verdi, Leoncavallo and Florence Price, with critically acclaimed tenor Russell Thomas. Daniel Stewart, conductor.
Classical Tahoe Ricardi Pavilion at University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe
$35-$200
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Classical Tahoe
Artist Group Info
info@classicaltahoe.org
Classical Tahoe Ricardi Pavilion at University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe
291 Country ClubIncline Village, Nevada 89451