Classical Tahoe: Ron and Maureen ashley Oasis Chamber Music Series: Landscapes in Sound
Classical Tahoe: Ron and Maureen ashley Oasis Chamber Music Series: Landscapes in Sound
The music, mountains and lake truly come together at Classical Tahoe’s Chamber Concert Series at the Oasis, held on the exquisite lakefront estate of Ron and Maureen Ashley.
Ron and Maureen Ashley Oasis
$90 and 4130
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Jul 26, 2026.
Event Supported By
Classical Tahoe
Artist Group Info
info@classicaltahoe.org
Ron and Maureen Ashley Oasis