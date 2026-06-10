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Classical Tahoe: Ron and Maureen ashley Oasis Chamber Music Series: Landscapes in Sound

Classical Tahoe: Ron and Maureen ashley Oasis Chamber Music Series: Landscapes in Sound

The music, mountains and lake truly come together at Classical Tahoe’s Chamber Concert Series at the Oasis, held on the exquisite lakefront estate of Ron and Maureen Ashley.

Ron and Maureen Ashley Oasis
$90 and 4130
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Jul 26, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Classical Tahoe
https://classicaltahoe.org/

Artist Group Info

info@classicaltahoe.org
Classical Tahoe
Ron and Maureen Ashley Oasis