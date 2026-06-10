Classical Tahoe: Ron and Maureen Ashley Oasis Chamber Music Series: New World, Old World
Classical Tahoe: Ron and Maureen Ashley Oasis Chamber Music Series: New World, Old World
Two chamber performances at 5:00 and 7:00pm held at the exquisite lakefront estate of Ron and Maureen Ashley. Bridging continents and traditions, this bold program reimagines familiar works across ages through fresh instrumental voices.
Ron and Maureen Ashley Oasis
$90 and $130
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Aug 02, 2026.
Event Supported By
Classical Tahoe
Artist Group Info
info@classicaltahoe.org
Ron and Maureen Ashley Oasis