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Classical Tahoe: Ron and Maureen Ashley Oasis Chamber Music Series: New World, Old World

Classical Tahoe: Ron and Maureen Ashley Oasis Chamber Music Series: New World, Old World

Two chamber performances at 5:00 and 7:00pm held at the exquisite lakefront estate of Ron and Maureen Ashley. Bridging continents and traditions, this bold program reimagines familiar works across ages through fresh instrumental voices.

Ron and Maureen Ashley Oasis
$90 and $130
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Aug 02, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Classical Tahoe
https://classicaltahoe.org/

Artist Group Info

info@classicaltahoe.org
Classical Tahoe
Ron and Maureen Ashley Oasis