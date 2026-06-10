CodePink Reno Book Club: Salt Houses
CodePink Reno Book Club: Salt Houses
Join us Sunday June 14th at Hub Coffee Roasters 2020 Red Drive for our monthly book club! We will be meeting at 1pm. We are reading “Salt Houses” by Hala Alyan. We will be finishing the rest of the book. The library has a copy and your local bookstores Radical Cat and Thistles and Nightshade. Hope to see you there!
2020 RED Dr. #101
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
CodePink Reno
codepinkreno@proton.me
2020 RED Dr. #101
2020 RED Dr. #101Reno, Nevada 89502