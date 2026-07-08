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CODEPINK Reno Book Club: The Fate of the Americas

CODEPINK Reno Book Club: The Fate of the Americas

Join CODEPINK Reno for our latest book club discussion! We'll be reading the first half (Intro- Ch. 6) of The Fate of the Americas by Renata Keller, then we'll have a discussion with the author. Contact @codepinkreno for information on how to get a copy of the book.

2020 RED Dr. #101
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

CodePink Reno
codepinkreno@proton.me
2020 RED Dr. #101
2020 RED Dr. #101
Reno, Nevada 89502