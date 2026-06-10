CODEPINK Reno Movie Screening: Occupation of the American Mind

CODEPINK Reno is proud to present The Occupation of the American Mind: Israel's Public Relations War in the United States.

Join CODEPINK Reno for this FREE screening of Occupation of the American Mind, a film produced in 2014, but still as revelant as ever as Israel continues its genocide of the Palestinian people.

"Over the past few years, Israel’s ongoing military occupation of Palestinian territory and repeated invasions of the Gaza strip have triggered a fierce backlash against Israeli policies virtually everywhere in the world—except the United States. The Occupation of the American Mind takes an eye-opening look at this critical exception, zeroing in on pro-Israel public relations efforts within the U.S.

Narrated by Roger Waters and featuring leading observers of the Israeli- Palestinian conflict and U.S. media culture, the film explores how the Israeli government, the U.S. government, and the pro-Israel lobby have joined forces, often with very different motives, to shape American media coverage of the conflict in Israel’s favor. From the U.S.-based public relations campaigns that emerged in the 1980s to today, the film provides a sweeping analysis of Israel’s decades-long battle for the hearts, minds, and tax dollars of the American people in the face of widening international condemnation of its increasingly right-wing policies.."

For more information about the flim, visit https://www.occupationmovie.org/