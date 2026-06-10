Composting 101: How to compost and reduce food waste in the Truckee Meadows

KTMB is teaming up with local composting expert Sage Tomita with Washoe County to host two workshops focused on all things composting! Discover how to get started, improve your approach, and understand why it matters in this engaging Composting 101 workshop! In true KTMB fashion, we will also discover how we can eliminate and reduce food waste at the source!

What you’ll learn:

1) Different composting methods, including backyard compost piles and the Bokashi method.

2) What can and cannot be composted per method.

3) The benefits of composting.

4) Troubleshooting methods to help you succeed.

5) Simple ways to prevent and reduce food waste.

Connect with experts, receive personalized guidance tailored to your living situation, and engage with others who share your interest in sustainability. You’ll leave feeling confident and empowered to compost at home or within your community.

Please register to secure your spot. Event is expected to fill up. Registration can be found by visiting our website at https://www.ktmb.org/foodwaste.

