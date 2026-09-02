Fall Dance Festival
Fall Dance Festival
Description: The Fall Dance Festival is an annual showcase featuring original, innovative choreography from University of Nevada, Reno students.
November 19 at 7:30 p.m.
November 20 at 7:30 p.m.
November 21 at 1:30 p.m.
November 21 at 7:30 p.m.
An artist talk will follow the Friday 11/20 performance
Redfield Proscenium Theatre - Church Fine Arts - University of Nevada, Reno
$5-25
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Department of Theatre and Dance - Universoty of Nevada, Reno
(775) 784-6829
theatreanddance@unr.edu
Redfield Proscenium Theatre - Church Fine Arts - University of Nevada, Reno
1664 N. Virginia StreetReno, Nevada 89557
(775) 784-1110
arts@unr.edu