Friends of Washoe County Library Book Sale

The book sales are 9 days long, Saturday to Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm, inside the Reno Town Mall, 4001 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502 (at the corner of S. Virginia, near the Atlantis Hotel and Casino). We are located inside the mall adjacent to the Sierra View Library.

The book sales feature a large selection of books, DVDs, and CDs at very reasonable prices.

We accept cash and checks, and we now accept credit cards. Please consider adding a 3% donation to your total to help us cover the credit card fees so that more money can go to the libraries.

There is an ATM machine in the Mall parking lot.

New Policies to Improve Shopping

For the safety of all our customers, we are limiting the number of people in the store to 80 people. As people come out, that number may go in.

To maintain our “friendly” sales atmosphere, volunteers will be walking the aisles. If you have any questions or issues, please contact one of them to get help.

Dealers may only have one box in the aisles at a time. A place in the back will be set aside for dealers where they may store their books.

As before, all scanners must be set to silent.

Early Shopping for Members

Members of the Friends of Washoe County Library are entitled to early shopping on the Friday before each book sale from 3 PM to 6 PM.

You can become a member at the door!

2026 Book Sale Dates

January 10 – 18

March 21 – 29

May 30 – June 7

August 1 – 9

October 17 – 25

Bag Days

The last Sunday of each book sale is Bag Day.

$5-A-Bag. We supply the bag, you fill the bag.

Please note the use of scanners is at our discretion. Anyone using a scanner who interferes with or annoys other customers will be required to turn off their scanner.