Join us this Hands ON! Second Saturday for our Dia de Los Muertos Hands ON! program with special performances by Latino Arte & Culture, themed hands-on art projects, and more!

Estelle J. Kelsey Foundation Hands ON! Second Saturdays offers monthly free admission, hands-on art activities, storytelling, a docent-guided tour, live performances, and community collaborations. “Art Adventures” provides children the opportunity to engage with Museum staff and take a closer look at current work on view. New exhibitions, community collaborations, guest performances and monthly themes rotate in this engaging series of monthly programs.

https://www.nevadaart.org/event/hands-on-second-saturday-57/