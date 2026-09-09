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Hands ON! Second Saturday

Hands ON! Second Saturday

Join us this Hands ON! Second Saturday for our Dia de Los Muertos Hands ON! program with special performances by Latino Arte & Culture, themed hands-on art projects, and more!

Estelle J. Kelsey Foundation Hands ON! Second Saturdays offers monthly free admission, hands-on art activities, storytelling, a docent-guided tour, live performances, and community collaborations. “Art Adventures” provides children the opportunity to engage with Museum staff and take a closer look at current work on view. New exhibitions, community collaborations, guest performances and monthly themes rotate in this engaging series of monthly programs.

https://www.nevadaart.org/event/hands-on-second-saturday-57/

Nevada Museum of Art
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org
www.nevadaart.org

Artist Group Info

valerie.primeau@nevadaart.org
Nevada Museum of Art
Nevada Museum of Art
160 W Liberty St.
Reno, Nevada 89501
(775) 329-3333
https://www.nevadaart.org/