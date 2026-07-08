Harmony in the Park, Wonderful Day in the Neighborhood
Harmony in the Park, Wonderful Day in the Neighborhood
Don't miss our super fun summer show at Idlewild Park on August 16th. You will also be able to attend a terrific preshow interactive workshop put on by our wonderful guest quartet, "Game Time." See you there! High Desert Harmony Chorus
California Building, Idlewild Park
01:30 PM - 03:59 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
High Desert Harmony Chorus
775-235-8193
hdhreno@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
johnsoncheryljean14@gmail.com
California Building, Idlewild Park
2055 Idlewild DrReno, Nevada 89502
7758517393
hdhreno@gmail.com