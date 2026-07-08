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Harmony in the Park, Wonderful Day in the Neighborhood

Harmony in the Park, Wonderful Day in the Neighborhood

Don't miss our super fun summer show at Idlewild Park on August 16th. You will also be able to attend a terrific preshow interactive workshop put on by our wonderful guest quartet, "Game Time." See you there! High Desert Harmony Chorus

California Building, Idlewild Park
01:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

High Desert Harmony Chorus
775-235-8193
hdhreno@gmail.com
highdesertharmony.net

Artist Group Info

High Desert Harmony
johnsoncheryljean14@gmail.com
HighDesertHarmony.net
California Building, Idlewild Park
2055 Idlewild Dr
Reno, Nevada 89502
7758517393
hdhreno@gmail.com
highdesertharmony.net