Last Fridays at Riverside
Last Fridays at Riverside
Every Last Friday through October, join us on the Patio at Riverside for drinks and a great view along the Truckee River!
All ages welcome to enjoy the patio, as well as ice cream and chocolate from Rolled Mountain Creamery & Dorinda's Chocolates!
The Patio on Riverside Drive, Downtown Reno
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every month on Friday through Oct 30, 2026.
The Patio on Riverside Drive, Downtown Reno
727 Riverside Drreno, Nevada 89502
7754322024
amber@dorindaschocolates.com