© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alexa devices are currently experiencing technical difficulties with streaming KUNR. Our team is actively working on a solution.
For continued listening, stream KUNR right here on KUNR.org or click here to download the KUNR app.

Last Fridays at Riverside

Last Fridays at Riverside

Every Last Friday through October, join us on the Patio at Riverside for drinks and a great view along the Truckee River!

All ages welcome to enjoy the patio, as well as ice cream and chocolate from Rolled Mountain Creamery & Dorinda's Chocolates!

The Patio on Riverside Drive, Downtown Reno
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every month on Friday through Oct 30, 2026.
Get Tickets
The Patio on Riverside Drive, Downtown Reno
727 Riverside Dr
reno, Nevada 89502
7754322024
amber@dorindaschocolates.com
https://www.facebook.com/events/2587629038347923/2587630315014462