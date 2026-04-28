League of Women Voters of Nevada Sparks Mayor Candidate Forum

You are invited to hear from the candidates running for the Mayor of Sparks.

Reno Gazette Journal reporter, Jaedyn Young will moderate the forum on May 3 at 1:30pm at the Northwest Reno Library. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask the candidates questions and to interact with other voters. The Washoe County Registrars' Office will be present to answer questions about voting. The event is free. For more information go to www.lwvnevada.org.