Little Movers

A 6-Week Inclusive Movement & Dance Program for Toddlers (18 Months–3 Years)

Program Length: 6 Weeks

Session Length: 45 Minutes

Audience: Toddlers (18 months–3 years) with a parent, grandparent, or caregiver

Program Goals

Little Movers encourages children to:

 Build confidence through movement

 Develop balance and coordination

 Practice body awareness

 Explore rhythm and creativity

 Strengthen caregiver-child relationships

 Develop social skills through shared play

 Experience joyful movement in an inclusive environment

Every activity can be adapted for children with differing mobility, sensory,

communication, or developmental needs. There is no "right" way to participate.