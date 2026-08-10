Little Movers
Little Movers
Little Movers
A 6-Week Inclusive Movement & Dance Program for Toddlers (18 Months–3 Years)
Program Length: 6 Weeks
Session Length: 45 Minutes
Audience: Toddlers (18 months–3 years) with a parent, grandparent, or caregiver
Program Goals
Little Movers encourages children to:
Build confidence through movement
Develop balance and coordination
Practice body awareness
Explore rhythm and creativity
Strengthen caregiver-child relationships
Develop social skills through shared play
Experience joyful movement in an inclusive environment
Every activity can be adapted for children with differing mobility, sensory,
communication, or developmental needs. There is no "right" way to participate.
Our Center
$10 per session
Every week through Sep 30, 2026.
Monday: 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Monday: 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Event Supported By
Our Center Reno
volunteer@ourcenterreno.com
Our Center
1745 South Wells AvenueReno, Nevada 89502
(775) 624-3720
chris@ourcenterreno.org