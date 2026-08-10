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Little Movers

Little Movers

Little Movers
A 6-Week Inclusive Movement & Dance Program for Toddlers (18 Months–3 Years)
Program Length: 6 Weeks
Session Length: 45 Minutes
Audience: Toddlers (18 months–3 years) with a parent, grandparent, or caregiver

Program Goals
Little Movers encourages children to:
 Build confidence through movement
 Develop balance and coordination
 Practice body awareness
 Explore rhythm and creativity
 Strengthen caregiver-child relationships
 Develop social skills through shared play
 Experience joyful movement in an inclusive environment
Every activity can be adapted for children with differing mobility, sensory,
communication, or developmental needs. There is no "right" way to participate.

Our Center
$10 per session
Every week through Sep 30, 2026.
Monday: 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Our Center Reno
volunteer@ourcenterreno.com
http://ourcenterreno.com
Our Center
1745 South Wells Avenue
Reno, Nevada 89502
(775) 624-3720
chris@ourcenterreno.org
https://ourcenterreno.org/