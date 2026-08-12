Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd bring their legendary sound to the Reno Events Center on September 25 for a night of timeless Southern rock. More than 50 years after the release of their groundbreaking debut album Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd, the band continues to captivate generations of fans with iconic hits and an unmistakable sound that helped define a genre.

Carrying forward a legacy built by original members like Ronnie Van Zant and Gary Rossington, today’s lineup—led by Johnny Van Zant alongside Rickey Medlocke and Damon Johnson—honors the band’s rich history while delivering powerful live performances that keep the music alive. With more than 60 albums, billions of streams, and countless classic anthems still in heavy rotation, Lynyrd Skynyrd remains a true cultural force.

Experience the songs that have stood the test of time, performed live with the energy and passion that has defined the band for decades. As Johnny Van Zant puts it, “It’s all about the music and keeping it alive”—and there’s nothing like hearing it live.