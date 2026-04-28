Green Our Planet will host the fourth annual Northern Nevada Giant Student Farmers Market on Thursday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nevada State Legislature building in Carson City. Made possible by presenting sponsor Kaiser Permanente, the event will feature approximately 150 student “Farmpreneurs” from 15 Northern Nevada schools selling fresh produce and handmade goods grown and created through their school garden and hydroponics programs.

More than a farmers market, the event is a real-world showcase of how hands-on learning can bring together agriculture, STEM, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy. Students will put classroom lessons into action by marketing and selling products they have grown and made themselves. By bringing the market to the Capitol, Green Our Planet is highlighting how experiential learning can advance Nevada’s goals around education, health, workforce readiness and community resilience.

Proceeds from the market will go directly back to participating schools to help sustain and grow their garden and hydroponics programs, including supplies, seeds, growing materials and hands-on student learning opportunities.

The event will take place at Nevada State Legislature, 401 South Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89701.