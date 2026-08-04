Northern Nevada Square & Round Dance Demonstration & Fundraiser at RPM

Time & Location

Aug 16, 2026, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

The Northern Nevada Square & Round Dance Association in corporation with Reno Public Market present a fundraiser dance demonstration from noon, to 4 pm, Sunday, August 16. The event will support the upcoming Silver State Square and Round Dancing Festival and promote upcoming square dance classes. The rotating schedule will offer an introductions on the hour (1pm, 2pm and 3pm) with a line dance at each half hour mark. The event will feature guest caller Scott Pearce from Sacramento and Northern Nevada Square & Round Dance Association member Tim Stephens, Magda Sanchez Tim Pepper and Bill Sutman. Make a donation of $5 or more and receive a “donation dangle.”

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/northern-nevada-square-round-dance-demonstration-fundraiser