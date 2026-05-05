Once Every Other Week
Once Every Other Week
Experience Once Every Other Week, a dance work by choreographer Angela Ritchie that explores sustainability and creative intervention. Structured in three parts, Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle, the performance blends humor and creativity to reflect on the connection between humans and our planet.
https://www.nevadaart.org/event/performance-once-every-other-week/
Nevada Museum of Art
Free-$15.00
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org
Artist Group Info
savannah.chappell@nevadaart.org