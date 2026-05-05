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Once Every Other Week

Once Every Other Week

Experience Once Every Other Week, a dance work by choreographer Angela Ritchie that explores sustainability and creative intervention. Structured in three parts, Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle, the performance blends humor and creativity to reflect on the connection between humans and our planet.

https://www.nevadaart.org/event/performance-once-every-other-week/

Nevada Museum of Art
Free-$15.00
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org
www.nevadaart.org

Artist Group Info

savannah.chappell@nevadaart.org
Nevada Museum of Art
Nevada Museum of Art
160 W Liberty St.
Reno, Nevada 89501
(775) 329-3333
https://www.nevadaart.org/