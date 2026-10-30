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Open Mic Storytelling

Open Mic Storytelling

The CAC welcomes anyone with a true and personal story to share. Storytellers have up to five minutes to tell a story inspired by the evening's theme. Put your name in the hat for a chance to take the stage, or sit back, listen, and enjoy an evening of memorable stories and community connection.

Barkley Theater, Oats Park Art Center
$5
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 30 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Churchill Arts Council
775-423-1440
info@churchillarts.org
https://www.churchillarts.org/
Barkley Theater, Oats Park Art Center
151 East Park Street
Fallon, Nevada 89406
775-423-1440
anne@churchillarts.org
https://www.churchillarts.org/