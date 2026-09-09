Celebrate the opening of Sacred Transformations: The Art of David Best with an engaging conversation between internationally renowned artist David Best and David B. Walker Nevada Museum of Art CEO.

Explore the twists and revelations of Best’s career, from his experiments with collage and sculpture to the creation of his famous temples at Burning Man and beyond. After the discussion, enjoy a reception in the Sky Room and be among the first to experience Sacred Transformations: The Art of David Best on opening day in the Museum’s second-floor galleries.

https://www.nevadaart.org/event/opening-talk-and-reception-with-artist-david-best/