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Opening Talk and Reception with Artist David Best

Opening Talk and Reception with Artist David Best

Celebrate the opening of Sacred Transformations: The Art of David Best with an engaging conversation between internationally renowned artist David Best and David B. Walker Nevada Museum of Art CEO.

Explore the twists and revelations of Best’s career, from his experiments with collage and sculpture to the creation of his famous temples at Burning Man and beyond. After the discussion, enjoy a reception in the Sky Room and be among the first to experience Sacred Transformations: The Art of David Best on opening day in the Museum’s second-floor galleries.

https://www.nevadaart.org/event/opening-talk-and-reception-with-artist-david-best/

Nevada Museum of Art
$10.00-$15.00
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org
www.nevadaart.org

Artist Group Info

valerie.primeau@nevadaart.org
Nevada Museum of Art
Nevada Museum of Art
160 W Liberty St.
Reno, Nevada 89501
(775) 329-3333
https://www.nevadaart.org/