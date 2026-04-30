Paintings from the 1970s on the Comstock - JoAnne Johnson Beck

When: May - July

Reception: May 9, 4-6 pm

Saturday afternoons 2-4 pm during library hours

Where: Silver City Schoolhouse, 385 High Street, Silver City, NV

The Silver City Preservation Society is pleased to present a show of paintings by JoAnne Johnson Beck. The work was created in the early 1970s when Beck lived in Gold Hill and contributed artwork to the Gold Hill News. The work is whimsical and features characters, and landscapes from the Comstock. They appear to be a combination of ink, pencil and watercolor. They reflect the cultural and artistic freedom many people describe from their time in the 1960s and 70s on the Comstock.

Jo Anne was born in Olympia Washington but spent her childhood first in the Mojave Desert and then in Sacramento where she attended Catholic school. Once she was old enough, she moved around a lot and enjoyed many adventures. She lived on Vancouver Island, in Gold Hill, Nevada and Oakland and San Franciso where she an art degree at California College of the Arts. She worked in graphic design and in theater on costumes during her time in the Bay Area. Later she moved to Switzerland and then France. She lives in Montpellier where she is still a painter.

