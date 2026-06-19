Red, White, and Tahoe Blue Concert Series

Join us at CVIC Hall in Minden. This is one of the most recognizable historic buildings in Douglas County. The Hall beautifully marries historical charm with modern functionality, making it a prime choice for our last concert of the series.

The last concert of a series is always amazing. The musicians know there will be a break, and so they tend to make it a little bit more magical than usual.

At this concert, we will include orchestra and chorus performances of Battle Hymn of the Republic, Amazing Grace, and The Stars and Stripes Forever. Also, Gershwin's Summertime from Porgy and Bess, Woody Guthrie's This Land Is Your Land, and John Williams' moving tribute, Hymn to the Fallen.

Revel in stirring orchestra and chorus performances, sing-along with patriotic songs, and make wonderful memories together. Remember, Veterans and First Responders are FREE - and $20 General Admission for your family and friends.

Don't miss the perfect opportunity to enjoy a night out with family and friends in a relaxed atmosphere. Experience the warmth of community, peaceful reflection, and live moments that nourish the spirit.