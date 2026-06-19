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Red, White, and Tahoe Blue Concert Series

Red, White, and Tahoe Blue Concert Series

Join us at Bartley Ranch, in Reno, for the 250th celebration of the 4th of July!! Veterans and First Responders receive FREE general admission tickets. And General Admission for your family and friends is only $20.

This will be an unforgettable evening. At this concert, we will include orchestra and chorus performances of Battle Hymn of the Republic, Amazing Grace, and The Stars and Stripes Forever.

Also, Gershwin's Summertime from Porgy and Bess, Woody Guthrie's This Land Is Your Land, and John Williams' moving tribute, Hymn to the Fallen.

Revel in stirring orchestra and chorus performances, participate in patriotic sing-alongs, and—if you're the highest bidder—take the podium yourself to conduct The Stars and Stripes Forever! Yes, we will be auctioning off a chance to hold the baton.

Don't miss the perfect opportunity to enjoy a night out with family and friends in a relaxed atmosphere (No need for fancy attire). Experience the warmth of community, peaceful reflection, and live moments that nourish the spirit.

Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater at Bartley Ranch
0-50
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Tahoe Philharmonic Orchestra & Chorus
7658622282
info@tahoe-philharmonic.com
Tahoe-philharmonic.com
Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater at Bartley Ranch
6000 Bartley Ranch Road
Reno, Nevada 89511
(775) 828-6660
https://www.washoecounty.gov/parks/specialty_facilities/hawkins_amphitheater.php