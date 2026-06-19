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Red, White, and Tahoe Blue Summer Concert Series

Red, White, and Tahoe Blue Summer Concert Series

Join us at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Northern Nevada in Reno to continue celebrating freedom.
Veterans and First Responders receive FREE general admission tickets. And General Admission for your family and friends is only $20.

This will be an evening to remember. And OH, those Mountain Views!!!

At this concert, we will include orchestra and chorus performances of Battle Hymn of the Republic, Amazing Grace, and The Stars and Stripes Forever. Also, Gershwin's Summertime from Porgy and Bess, Woody Guthrie's This Land Is Your Land, and John Williams' moving tribute, Hymn to the Fallen.

Revel in stirring orchestra and chorus performances, sing-along with patriotic songs, and make wonderful memories together.

Don't miss the perfect opportunity to enjoy a night out with family and friends in a relaxed atmosphere. Experience the warmth of community, peaceful reflection, and live moments that nourish the spirit.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Northern Nevada
0-50
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 7 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Tahoe Philharmonic Orchestra & Chorus
7658622282
info@tahoe-philharmonic.com
Tahoe-philharmonic.com
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Northern Nevada
780 Del Monte Lane
Reno, Nevada 89511
775-851-7100
office@uufnn.org
https://www.uufnn.org/