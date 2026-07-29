Reno 48 Hour Film Project Kickoff at Reno Public Market

Time & Location

Aug 14, 2026, 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

The Reno 48 Hour Film Project Kickoff is the official starting event for registered Reno 48 Hour Film Project teams and participants.

During kickoff, teams will receive the required competition elements they must include in their films: the line of dialogue, prop, character, and genre. We will also review the rules, competition guidelines, submission requirements, and other important information needed for the filmmaking weekend.

Once the event ends, the teams will be released to begin writing, filming, editing, and creating their 48-hour films.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/reno-48-hour-film-project-kickoff