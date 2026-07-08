Resilience in the Desert: Walker Lake & Bighorn Sheep
Resilience in the Desert: Walker Lake & Bighorn Sheep
One of Nevada's best-known roadside restaurants becomes a gallery for July. Resilience in the Desert gathers some twenty artists, outdoor metal sculpture by Ricardo Breceda, and the story of Walker Lake - a receding desert lake and the bighorn herd that still crosses at dusk. Presented in connection with Artown, in partnership with the Walker Basin Conservancy. Free. Artist Day at month-end.
The Bighorn Crossing
11:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Jul 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Bighorn Crossing
7023706210
contact@thebighorncrossing.com
The Bighorn Crossing
847 Frontage RdWalker Lake, Nevada 89415
(775) 505-4700
contact@thebighorncrossing.com