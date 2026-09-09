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Senior Sundays: Art in Conversation

Senior Sundays: Art in Conversation

Seniors are invited to spend the morning at the Museum in this monthly, discussion based museum experience. Rooted in slow/close looking and inquiry based engagement, the program invites participants to build personal connections with works of art while fostering meanigful social interaction. Each session centers on a thematic exploration of 3 – 4 artworks, encouraging thoughtful observation, storytelling, and shared interpretation.

This month will explore the distinctive pottery and artistic traditions of Mata Ortiz, Mexico, drawing from works in the museum’s collection.

https://www.nevadaart.org/event/senior-sundays-art-in-conversation-3/

Nevada Museum of Art
Free-$15.00
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org
www.nevadaart.org

Artist Group Info

valerie.primeau@nevadaart.org
Nevada Museum of Art
Nevada Museum of Art
160 W Liberty St.
Reno, Nevada 89501
(775) 329-3333
https://www.nevadaart.org/