Senior Sundays: Art in Conversation
Senior Sundays: Art in Conversation
Seniors are invited to spend the morning at the Museum in this monthly, discussion based museum experience. Rooted in slow/close looking and inquiry based engagement, the program invites participants to build personal connections with works of art while fostering meanigful social interaction. Each session centers on a thematic exploration of 3 – 4 artworks, encouraging thoughtful observation, storytelling, and shared interpretation.
This month will explore the distinctive pottery and artistic traditions of Mata Ortiz, Mexico, drawing from works in the museum’s collection.
https://www.nevadaart.org/event/senior-sundays-art-in-conversation-3/
Nevada Museum of Art
Free-$15.00
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Nevada Museum of Art
775 329-3333
art@nevadaart.org
Artist Group Info
valerie.primeau@nevadaart.org