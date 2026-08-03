SPCA-NN Thrift Store Meet & Greet

Looking for a way to help pets without the daily temptation of bringing one home? Do you enjoy staying active and engaged with your community? Know someone who might love volunteering?

Join us for a Thrift Store Volunteer Meet & Greet, where you can learn about volunteer opportunities at our thrift store! You’ll have a chance to meet our amazing team, get a behind-the-scenes tour, and see how your time can make a difference for pets in need. No strings attached—just come and see if it’s the right fit for you or someone you know!

Upcoming Meet & Greet date:

📅 𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗻: Sunday, August 23rd | 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

📍 𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲: SPCA-NN Thrift Store | 75 E. Moana Ln., Reno, NV 89503

✨ 𝘉𝘖𝘕𝘜𝘚: 𝘌𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘷𝘰𝘭𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘦𝘳 𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘯𝘴 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘱 𝘪𝘯 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘛𝘩𝘳𝘪𝘧𝘵 𝘚𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘦!