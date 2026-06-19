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SPCA of Northern Nevada and PetSmart Charities Adoption Pop-Up

SPCA of Northern Nevada and PetSmart Charities Adoption Pop-Up

Looking to add a furry family member this summer? Join SPCA of Northern Nevada and PetSmart Charities for a special Adoption Pop-Up on Saturday, July 25, featuring adoptable kittens and cats ready to find loving homes.
Meet a variety of playful, affectionate, and adoptable felines while learning more about SPCA-NN's conversation-based adoption process. Whether you're searching for a curious kitten, a laid-back companion, or a bonded pair, this event is a great opportunity to meet your new best friend.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, July 25
Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM (or until all participating pets are adopted)
Location: PetSmart Los Altos, 255 Los Altos Parkway, Sparks, NV
All adoptable pets will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and ready to go home. Standard adoption fees apply.
Adoptions are first-come, first-considered.
Can't make it to the event? Visit SPCA of Northern Nevada's Adoption Center at 4950 Spectrum Blvd in Reno, open daily from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM, or browse adoptable pets online at SPCANEVADA.ORG.
Every adoption creates space for another pet in need and helps provide more happy endings for homeless pets in our community.

PetSmart Los Altos
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SPCA of Northern Nevada
775-324-7773
sydneyd@spcanevada.org
https://spcanevada.org
PetSmart Los Altos
255 Los Altos Pkwy
Sparks, Nevada 89436