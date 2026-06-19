SPCA of Northern Nevada and PetSmart Charities Adoption Pop-Up

Looking to add a furry family member this summer? Join SPCA of Northern Nevada and PetSmart Charities for a special Adoption Pop-Up on Saturday, July 25, featuring adoptable kittens and cats ready to find loving homes.

Meet a variety of playful, affectionate, and adoptable felines while learning more about SPCA-NN's conversation-based adoption process. Whether you're searching for a curious kitten, a laid-back companion, or a bonded pair, this event is a great opportunity to meet your new best friend.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, July 25

Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM (or until all participating pets are adopted)

Location: PetSmart Los Altos, 255 Los Altos Parkway, Sparks, NV

All adoptable pets will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and ready to go home. Standard adoption fees apply.

Adoptions are first-come, first-considered.

Can't make it to the event? Visit SPCA of Northern Nevada's Adoption Center at 4950 Spectrum Blvd in Reno, open daily from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM, or browse adoptable pets online at SPCANEVADA.ORG.

Every adoption creates space for another pet in need and helps provide more happy endings for homeless pets in our community.