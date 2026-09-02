Speaker's Edge Development Experience

Learn a practical, repeatable, proven framework for organizing your message, engaging your audience, and communicating with confidence and presence.

Learn a practical, repeatable, proven framework to organize your message, engage your audience, and communicate with confidence and presence. Speaker’s Edge™ is a 3-hour interactive workshop led by Morgan Massie, a two-time TEDx speaker and award-winning leadership strategist, designed to help professionals speak with greater confidence, clarity, and connection to their audience.

Whether you’re presenting in meetings or stepping onto a stage, you’ll learn a practical, repeatable, proven framework to organize your message, engage your audience, and communicate with confidence and presence.

Participants will leave with tools they can use immediately. When: September 24th, 9-12 pm

Where: Reno Chamber of Commerce 4065 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502

Price: WAS $199 per person, NOW 55% off (includes all materials and your admission to the 9/24 program)